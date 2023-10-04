Leading Off (10/4/23)

Rangers Go Up a Game in the Wildcard. In Texas’ first trip to the postseason since 2016, the Rangers easily cruised by the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0. Pitcher Jordan Montgomery allowed six hits over seven innings in the shutout while Corey Seager and Josh Jung knocked in runs. Mike Piellucci and Jamey Newberg will have more on StrongSide in just a bit. The first pitch for Game 2 gets thrown at 2:08 p.m. on WFAA. Baltimore is waiting, and the Rangers need just one more game.

Mayor Eric Johnson Meets With Tim Scott, Dodges Questions. Johnson and his Stetson went to lunch at Mi Cocina with Scott, a GOP presidential hopeful currently polling at between 1 to 6 points depending on the poll, and showed him Klyde Warren Park. A small gaggle of reporters followed him to his SUV to ask the mayor about his decision to change his party affiliation, but Johnson kept quiet. Those conversations are reserved for Mark Davis.

Your Phone Will Annoy Your Coworkers Today. And their phones will annoy you. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is conducting a test of its national alert at some point between 1:20 p.m. and 1:50 p.m. CST. You’ve been warned.

Cold Front, Severe Storms on the Way. Rain chances begin tonight after sunset, which could lead to flash flooding around portions of North Texas. The worst of it will likely be east of us, but Dallas is very much included in the storm’s path. Highs this weekend will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s, mostly overnight into the morning. Fall?

