Leading Off (10/2/23)

Cowboys Win. The team is not beating the “struggles in the red zone” charges just yet, but it hardly matters when the defense is scoring and getting QBs benched and so on. The 38-3 victory over the Patriots could have been an even bigger blowout if not for some settled-for field goals. Up next: a big rematch with the 49ers. StrongSide will have what you need all week.

Wings’ Season Ends. They made the next step this year, advancing to the second round of the playoffs, but they couldn’t make one more, losing a tough Game 3 to A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces to finish off a sweep. But, again, progress was made!

Rangers Lose Division But Make the Playoffs. Maybe the team celebrated a little too hard—or at the very least a little too early—after securing their first playoff berth in seemingly forever Saturday night with a win over the Mariners. Or maybe that had nothing to do with it. At any rate, they couldn’t do it again, losing 1-0, meaning they finished the season with an identical 90-72 record to the Astros and lost the division on a tiebreaker. (FC Dallas also drew with Houston on Saturday; not worth its own entry.) Next up: the Tampa Bay Rays.

Powerball Jackpot Tops $1 Billion. That’s the second time this year. The drawing is tonight, and if you win, I need a little seed money for my dream train ferry project. Hit my line for details.

Here is a Building Implosion. Enjoy.

