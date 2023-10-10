Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Oct 10, 2023
78° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Local News

Leading Off (10/10/23)

Cloudy today, with a high of 85 and chances of Bochy
By |

Will Globe Life Roof Be Open Tonight? Did you know that in the regular season the Rangers decide whether their roof should be open, but in the postseason Major League Baseball makes the call? Evan Grant breaks down our chances for tonight’s big game. (Short version: the roof will probably be closed.)

Hydrogen Balloon Crashes in Kaufman County. The balloon was piloted by two Polish men and was participating in the America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race, which started in Albuquerque. The balloon hit a power station and exploded. The pilots were taken to Parkland Hospital and were in stable condition.

Violent Crime Down in Dallas. At a briefing today, the Public Safety Committee will learn that overall violent crime is down by almost 12 percent through September, as compared to the same time period last year. But murders are up 10 percent.

Baseball! Did I mention that first pitch is at 7:03?

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Baseball

The Worst Baseball Play Ever

Watch the hit that a pitcher from Weatherford lays on a base runner.
By Tim Rogers
Image
Music

Joshua Ray Walker on The Tonight Show Tonight

People still watch TV, right?
By Tim Rogers
The McCloskey family
Books

David McCloskey at Interabang Tonight

The former CIA analyst will discuss Damascus Station.