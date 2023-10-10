Leading Off (10/10/23)

Will Globe Life Roof Be Open Tonight? Did you know that in the regular season the Rangers decide whether their roof should be open, but in the postseason Major League Baseball makes the call? Evan Grant breaks down our chances for tonight’s big game. (Short version: the roof will probably be closed.)

Hydrogen Balloon Crashes in Kaufman County. The balloon was piloted by two Polish men and was participating in the America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race, which started in Albuquerque. The balloon hit a power station and exploded. The pilots were taken to Parkland Hospital and were in stable condition.

Violent Crime Down in Dallas. At a briefing today, the Public Safety Committee will learn that overall violent crime is down by almost 12 percent through September, as compared to the same time period last year. But murders are up 10 percent.

Baseball! Did I mention that first pitch is at 7:03?

