LeadingOff (9/28/23)

Jury Finds Officer Used Excessive Force in Timpa Death. A federal civil jury found that Dallas officer Dustin Dillard used excessive force and violated the late Tony Timpa’s rights when he knelt on his back for about 14 minutes in 2016. Timpa, who had called 911 for help during a mental health crisis, died. The jury also found that two of the other three officers at the scene—Danny Vasquez and Raymond Dominguez, failed to intervene. Timpa’s 15-year-old son was awarded $1 million damages, but since the jury did not feel the officers acted in malice, no other damages were awarded.

SMU Student Dies in Crash. Dallas police said Wednesday that Honor Elizabeth Wallace, an SMU student, and a female passenger were driving near Monticello Avenue and the North Central Expressway service road Sunday when Lynlee Pollis allegedly ran a red light. All three were sent to a local hospital, where Wallace died of her injuries. Pollis was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Abbott Says October Special Session Will Address Border Security. During an appearance on Fox News, Gov. Greg Abbott said he was adding border security to the list of tasks for an upcoming special session in October. He cited unsubstantiated reports about an alleged housing development for undocumented immigrants near Houston as the impetus. The session was originally supposed to address school funding, teacher raises, and vouchers—the latter is expected to get significant pushback. Abbott still hasn’t given a date for when the session will start.

Good Samaritans Rescue Stolen Dogs. Two dogs were rescued from a median at Forest Lane and Hillcrest Road this week, and a microchip revealed that the two pit bulls belonged to owners in Little Rock, Arkansas, so they drove them to Texarkana to meet the owner and his son. One of the dogs was being trained to be a service dog, and both had been stolen. Volunteer Amie Rogers said: “And I said where do you live? And he said Arkansas. And I was like Arkansas Street? And he said, Little Rock, Arkansas. And I thought holy be-jiminy. How did these dogs get to Dallas?” Did I pick this story because of this quote? Holy be-jiminy yes.

