Image

Local News

Leading Off (9/7/23)

Hot again today as we have Summer Part 2. Will the grid hold up?
The Grid Was a Whole Thing Yesterday. ERCOT asked the state to pinky swear to conserve some energy Wednesday through Friday, but apparently, that wasn’t enough because last night it suddenly issued its second-most serious level of emergency operations as supply plummeted sharply. The 2,372 megawatts of operating reserves at 7:30 last night marked the tightest grid conditions since February 2021, when we all sat in the dark and listened to our pipes burst.

Suspect Sought in February Murder. Dallas police said Wednesday that Prince Earl Clarance Gilbert Jr. is wanted in connection to the February shooting death of Lyrone Moore. Moore was found shot on Feb. 16 near North Westmoreland Rd. and Irving Blvd. and later died at a hospital.

The Byron Nelson Gets a New Sponsor. You probably can’t say it five times fast, but The CJ CUP Byron Nelson is coming to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney in May. The Salesmanship Club of Dallas, The PGA Tour, and South Korean company CJ Group announced they hammered out a title sponsor deal for undisclosed terms. The tournament has been the club’s most successful fundraiser, bringing more than $185 million for the Momentous Institute since partnering with the Nelson.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.

