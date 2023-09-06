Leading Off (9/6/23)

Paxton’s Impeachment Trial Wraps Its First Day. The attorney general’s supporters filled the chambers to hear Ken Paxton plead not guilty and watch as Texas senators rejected his legal team’s pretrial motions for dismissal. The Paxton bailed before the afternoon got underway, a move that is allowed by the rules approved by the Texas Senate. The second day of proceedings will get underway this morning. The Texas Tribune will be running live updates.

$400 Million Is a Lot of Money. As I wrote yesterday in a preview of next year’s bond allocation, parks advocates want $399 million of the approximately $1.1 billion bond. The mayor’s new Parks, Trails, and Environment Committee received an early briefing of the parks department’s ask and seemed concerned about how large the number is.

ERCOT’s Weather Watch in Effect Through Friday. We’ll hit triple digits again over the next few days, with relief coming in the middle of next week. The agency that manages the state’s power grid is asking Texans to conserve when possible because of “the potential for lower reserves” amid high temperatures and high demand.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.