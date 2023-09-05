Leading Off (9/5/23)

Impeachment Trial Starts Today. McKinney residents Angela and Ken Paxton have a big day at the Capitol. The state senator will watch her husband’s trial but won’t be allowed to vote on whether the attorney general is removed from office. As she once said, “The secret to a successful marriage is two sinners who are good at forgiving.” About 30 Paxton supporters boarded a bus in Allen this morning to make the trip to Austin.

Rangers Continue to Implode. After losing 13-6 to the Astros, they are now flirting with missing the playoffs. The good news: Austin Hedges pitched well yesterday, closing out the game without giving up a hit. The bad news: Austin Hedges is a catcher.

Heat Advisory. It’s back. Expect a heat index between 105 and 110 today. Looks like we’ve got another week of this stuff before this place starts to feel habitable.

