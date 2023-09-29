Leading Off (9/29/23)

ERCOT’s Reserve Trickery Cost Texans $8 Billion. One of the reforms following the 2021 freeze was a program that encouraged energy producers to create a reserve for the power grid. An independent monitor found that this program, which came online June 10, “created a price spike that amounted to a quarter of the cost for all electricity purchased in Texas in 2022,” according to the Dallas Morning News. Basically, power plants are paid to stand on the sideline at the ready in case demand outpaces supply. But it’s rare that they actually turn on and produce. This program has paid out $8 billion in hiked fees.

Man Shoots at Arlington Car Dealership. The suspect opened fire around 6:30 p.m. last night at Vandergriff Honda at Cooper Street and Matlock Road. The suspected gunman is a former employee who had been recently fired. He took an AR-15 inside near the new cars and traded bullets with a manager, who was armed with a handgun. Police shot the man after he approached them with the weapon.

Rangers Keep It Interesting. The Mariners pulled it together in the ninth to sneak past the Rangers 3-2 and postpone the playoff celebration for another night. Texas needs just one win to clench the crowded top of the AL West and make it into the playoffs with a bye. Tonight’s game starts at 9:10 p.m.

The Fair Begins Today. The gates open at 10 a.m. Take our comprehensive guide and plan your trip(s). We’ll see you out there.

