Leading Off (9/27/23)

Federal Judge Rules Drag Show Ban Unconstitutional. Senate Bill 12, passed by the Texas Legislature during its most recent session, banned performers from wearing certain types of clothes and dancing in certain types of ways in front of children. Opponents sued, alleging that it violated the First Amendment, and U.S. District Judge David Hittner—a Reagan appointee—agreed, finding that it “impermissibly infringes on the First Amendment and chills free speech.”

Dallas County Democrats Want Eric Johnson to Resign. The party chair says voters feel “deceived” after the mayor “knowingly portrayed himself as a lifelong Democratic voter and representative throughout his re-election campaign for mayor” and should relinquish his seat. The mayor’s colleagues have definitely jabbed at him, but most say the nonpartisan nature of the seat is no reason for theatrics.

Judge Reinstates Paramedic Who Kicked Man in the Face. Brad Cox was demoted a rank and won’t get any back pay, but can return to work. Cox challenged his firing to an administrative law judge. He argued that he kicked a man named Kyle Vess only after he was attacked. Bodycam footage shows Cox kicking Vess in the face while officers take him into custody.

Police Investigating Woman’s Death in Downtown Apartment as Homicide. Police were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of Elm Street a little after 1 p.m. on Monday. They found Jenean Chapman, 46, dead inside. The medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide, but have not released further details.

