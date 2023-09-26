Leading Off (9/26/23)

AAC Gets Refresh. They spent $20 million on a new LED video board and 19,134 seats with “more ergonomic cushions.” But the Stars’ and Mavericks’ leases end in 2031, and Mark Cuban wants to build a new arena.

Cornyn Hosts Round Table on Fentanyl. Sen. John Cornyn spent some time in Old East Dallas talking about the need to legalize fentanyl test strips, which are considered drug paraphernalia. He also criticized President Biden for a “failure to deal with the border in a realistic and appropriate way.”

Rangers Beat Angels. Three consecutive batters hit homers in the 5-1 win. With six games to play, the Rangers will win the AL West with any combination of Rangers wins and Astros losses that totals four.

