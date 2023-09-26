Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Sep 26, 2023
79° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Local News

Leading Off (9/26/23)

Sunny today, with a high of 90 and a chance of regret
By |

AAC Gets Refresh. They spent $20 million on a new LED video board and 19,134 seats with “more ergonomic cushions.” But the Stars’ and Mavericks’ leases end in 2031, and Mark Cuban wants to build a new arena.

Cornyn Hosts Round Table on Fentanyl. Sen. John Cornyn spent some time in Old East Dallas talking about the need to legalize fentanyl test strips, which are considered drug paraphernalia. He also criticized President Biden for a “failure to deal with the border in a realistic and appropriate way.”

Rangers Beat Angels. Three consecutive batters hit homers in the 5-1 win. With six games to play, the Rangers will win the AL West with any combination of Rangers wins and Astros losses that totals four.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Baseball

The Rangers Have To Be Better About LGBTQ+ Issues

The only team in the MLB without a Pride game or plans to have one failed their fans again.
Image
Baseball

Chris Woodward Didn’t Win. That’s Not Why the Rangers Fired Him.

The fourth-year manager’s dismissal is bigger than what's happened on the field. It’s about what’s next.
Image
Baseball

We’re Officially Not Getting a Full Season of Texas Rangers Baseball

The first two series of the year have been canceled, and more is probably coming.