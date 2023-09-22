Leading Off (9/22/23)

Tony Timpa Died Under Officer’s Knee; Cop Says He ‘Did Nothing Wrong.’ Dallas police officer Dustin Dillard held his knee on Tony Timpa’s back for 14 minutes before realizing something had gone wrong. Timpa, who was having a psychiatric emergency off Harry Hines Road, died in police custody in 2016. The civil trial is the first time we’re hearing the officers involved. Dillard maintains that he followed protocol, although he did not identify himself as a police officer before instructing Timpa to “get on the ground.” Dillard held him there in a “prone position” while Timpa “yells for help and grunts, then falls silent.” The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by sudden cardiac death, compounded by “the toxic effects of cocaine and the stress associated with physical restraint.” The trial continues today.

Arlington Officer Killed in I-20 Crash. Darrin McMichael was driving to work on a motorcycle a little after 6 a.m. when he rear-ended the car in front of him and fell off his bike. He was struck by another vehicle, which fled the scene. McMichael had been on the force for 24 years. Dallas County Sheriff’s officials are asking for help identifying the dark-colored “Dodge/Chrysler-type vehicle” that hit and ran.

Ken Paxton Revenge Tour. The attorney general, who narrowly escaped impeachment amid pressure from top Republicans like Donald Trump, has gone on an interview tour of conservative media to promise retribution against those who voted to impeach him.

Cold Front Coming. We just have to get through Saturday and Sunday in the high 90s. Next week’s highs drop to the high 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Expect storms for much of the area on Sunday.

