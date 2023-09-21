Leading Off (9/21/23)

Feds Arrest 134 People in Sting. The Department of Homeland Security Wednesday announced that 134 people—including a pending hire with a “major city police department” and a “prominent Dallas-Fort Worth city employee” —were arrested in a federal commercial sex sting. The operation ran from September 11 to September 15 and included 15 law enforcement agencies (including the Dallas Police Department and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office) across four cities. Marijuana, meth, cocaine, and firearms were also seized.

Lewisville Enters the STR Chat. While it’s not certain that Lewisville will be joining a growing number of North Texas cities to ban or regulate short-term rentals, the city will have its first public hearing on the matter next month. Following the hearing, city staff will research the matter and present options to the city council.

Search for Tortoise Owner Slow Going. Dallas Animal Services this week said it has a “very healthy, very large” tortoise on a stray hold. It’s been sharing the animal’s photo on social media in hopes of finding the owner. Fun fact: When single male tortoises uh, are ready to mingle, they can become terrific escape artists.

Today is North Texas Giving Day. The one-stop shop for local giving is the largest community-wide event of its kind in the country, and has raised more than $503 million in the 14 years it’s been around. Last year’s day benefited more than 3,200 local nonprofits. You can search nonprofits here. Want to maximize your donation? Several organizations have matching funds, which means your donation doubles.

Batten Down Your Hatches (Maybe, Probably). The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office says parts of North Texas could get some storms this afternoon and overnight, so make sure you grab that umbrella on your way out the door, and maybe consider your poncho choices to protect your silver duds if you’re planning a trip to Arlington for Beyonce’s visit.

