Leading Off (9/20/23)

Billy Chemirmir Killed In Prison. Chemirmir was serving two consecutive life sentences in the 2018 murders of two elderly Dallas County women, but was accused of killing over 20. Prison authorities say his cellmate, who was also a convicted murderer, killed Chemirmir in their cell. He was awaiting trial on murder charges in Collin County. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Brace Yourself for Today’s Budget Fight. One of the matters is a $190,000 allocation to move the headquarters of the Office of Arts and Culture from the old Majestic Theater to a new, as-of-yet undisclosed location. The director, Martine Elyse Philippe, says the move is necessary because of ADA compliance issues, overcrowding, and parking. Most arts organizations (and the department’s former director) say that money should be going to artists, not administrative officials. The City Council will vote on the final budget today.

Fort Worth, Plano ISDs Join Suit Against the State. This is the challenge over the district’s new A-F grading policies, which has pretty much every district up in arms over how vague the details have been. Sixty school districts have added themselves as plaintiffs, including Dallas.

It’s Going To Be Humid Today. Hope you enjoyed last night’s storms.

