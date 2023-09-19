Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Sep 20, 2023
Local News

Leading Off (9/19/23)

Sunny and a high today of 94, with chances of Deion making it personal
By |

Good Story About Drug Busts. The DMN’s Sharon Grigsby rode along with the Jump Out Boys, the Dallas cops who bust drug houses. She produced an intimate, action-packed story that is worth your time.

More Scooters Coming to Downtown? A City Council committee debated yesterday whether more scooters are needed downtown and how to keep them off sidewalks. The committee decided not to take any action for now. (BTW, if you’re into this sort of stuff, you should sign up for DDI’s “weekly meetings of interest” newsletter. It offers the best, most consistent reporting on City Hall.)

New Park to Open Downtown. Mark Lamster, the DMN’s architecture critic, breaks down the 3.8-acre, $20.3 million Harwood Park, which opens Saturday and includes a basketball court that can accommodate pickleball. Lamster says, “The park, along with its three siblings, is both emblematic of and a contributing factor to the changing face of downtown, ushering in a welcome shift from a purely commercial character to one that is increasingly residential.”

Plano ISD to Close Some Schools. Though the city’s overall population is increasing, the number of school-aged kids is decreasing, thanks in part to rising house prices that families can’t afford. The school board will meet tonight to discuss closing some of its 79 schools.

Rangers Lose. The bullpen gave up late-game runs (again), and the Rangers lost to the Red Sox 4-2, prompting The Freak’s Mike Rhyner to tweet: “I won’t lie-I’m as baseball bummed tonight as I’ve been in years…this team sucks.”

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001.

