Leading Off (9/18/23)

We are still so back.
Cowboys Win. An efficient performance on offense (with maybe a few hiccups in the red zone) and an absolutely dominant performance by Micah Parsons (and the defense in general) adds up to 30-10 victory and a two-game sweep of the the NFL’s New York franchises. Parsons is like watching a lion on the savanna, if he had a clever defensive coordinator and a podcast. More on this over at StrongSide later.

Dallas Poet Laureate Ends Up Onstage With Pearl Jam. And Eddie Vedder read part of one of Joaquin Zihuatanejo’s poems, too. Here’s how it all went down from the man himself. Very cool.

Downtown Y to Close November 25. I haven’t been in a while, but it will still be missed. I’m assuming Tim will write more about this as the date nears. For now, let’s remember the Kelly Oubre story. Also worth noting that I believe this is the first place Don and Donnie Nelson saw Dirk Nowitzki play in person.

It’s Not Fall Yet. It might feel great in the morning and at night, but during the day it’s still hotter than normal.

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

