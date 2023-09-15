Leading Off (9/15/23)

Officer Shot, Wounded In Deadly Chase. The officer was shot in the bulletproof vest while responding to a shooting in the 4800 block of Scyene Road yesterday afternoon. The officer in question witnessed the suspect firing a gun from his vehicle toward another and intervened. The suspect then traded bullets with police from his truck and fled on foot. He was arrested in Lewisville around 8 p.m. The civilian victim died from their injuries and have not been identified. The officer is stable and recovering in a nearby hospital.

Dallas ISD Sues To Block New A-F School Grades. The Texas Education Agency has faced much criticism from public school districts that say that the state hasn’t defined how it will grade schools in their new A-F accountability rankings. Dallas ISD became the largest school district to join a lawsuit that seeks a temporary injunction. Other districts, like Coppell and Richardson, will soon vote on whether to join as plaintiffs.

Dallas’ Police Oversight Monitor Resigns. Tonya McClary’s last day as oversight monitor will be September 21, according to an email obtained by the Dallas Morning News. Her position was the first civilian rank that had access to internal affairs documents, but she could not compel police officers to face the 15-member Community Police Oversight Board. Members of the board praised McClary for her work in pushing through reforms with the department, but said her position was ultimately “handcuffed” by what it could not do. It’s not clear why McClary is leaving the city.

Next Week, Summer Roars Back. Enjoy the next two days, which sport a low chance of rain and highs in the 80s, because we’ll be back in the 90s next week. We fall for Fake Fall every year.

