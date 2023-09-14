Leading Off (9/14/23)

Paxton Impeachment Prosecutors Rest Case. On the seventh day of the impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton, the prosecutors accidentally rested in what attorney Rusty Hardin admitted was a “screw up.” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also ruled that Paxton’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Laura Olson, wouldn’t have to testify, in part because she planned to invoke the Fifth Amendment, and also to spare his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, from having her husband’s indiscretions aired publicly.

Trial for Alleged Lamar High Shooter Will Proceed. The 15-year-old accused in the fatal shooting of a fellow Arlington Lamar High School student Ja’Shawn James Poirier in March was deemed competent to stand trial. Jury selection is expected to begin Friday, with the trial starting Monday.

Four Dallas Officers Hospitalized. Four officers working the scene of a shooting overnight in Northwest Dallas landed in the hospital. The officers had responded to a call near Community Drive and Timberline Drive. They were assisting two women and two children inside the home where the shooting happened when a driver of a pickup plowed through the scene, injuring the officers and wrecking a marked police car. All four were taken to Parkland.

Weather Isn’t Awful. It probably won’t get above 80 today. A lot of rain could come. If you haven’t already, it’s time to bring your office sweater back to your desk chair.

