Leading Off (9/13/23)

Paxton’s ‘Special Prosecutor’ Testifies In Impeachment Trial. Attorney Brandon Cammack says he was hired directly by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to investigate a complaint brought to the office by donor and developer Nate Paul. Cammack says he worked for about a month on the case and was prepared to file subpoenas when he began receiving cease and desist notices from higher ups in the AG’s office who allege he was hired improperly. About a month into the job, Paxton and a top deputy drove Cammack to a Starbucks and fired him without paying his $14,000 invoice. The trial continues today.

Sandbranch Community Center Burns Down. The Dallas County community that famously has no running water saw an important fixture in the community be destroyed by fire. The community center was where volunteers passed out water to residents and held records about this part of town and the people who have lived there. The fire happened on August 31.

Committee Recommends Hiring Interim City Attorney. The ad hoc committee voted to recommend the city stop searching for a top attorney and hire Tammy Palomino, who has been serving in the role since Chris Caso abruptly retired in February. Council will consider the matter within the next 30 days.

Fake Fall Is Here. I’ve been fooled before. But a cold front is moving into Dallas-Fort Worth today and yanking highs into the low 80s and lows into the upper 70s. The rest of the week looks quite similar, with scattered showers over the weekend and wider thunderstorms on Thursday. Next week, the highs appear to return to the 90s.

