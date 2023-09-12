Leading Off (9/12/23)

Local Kid Wins NFL Game. Xavier Gipson is a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, in East Dallas. He’s an undrafted rookie and plays for the Jets. He found out just a week ago that he’d made the roster. Last night, on Monday Night Football, in overtime, he did this:

Chinese Company Plans Huge Solar Panel Factory in Wilmer. Trina Solar will spend about $200 million to build a 1 million-square-foot facility in southern Dallas County. The plant will create about 1,500 jobs.

Pappas Buys Como Motel. The infamous 70-year-old Richardson motel, site of Candy Montgomery’s trysts, was bought by the Houston-based restaurant chain. It’s unclear what the future holds for the Como, but you can probably guess.

Two Dallas City Hall Directors Resign. David Noguera was the director of the housing and neighborhood revitalization office. He’s leaving to run the H.U.D. Miami field office. Julia Ryan was the director of planning and urban design. She’s headed to Arkansas to work for an engineering consultant. City Manger T.C. Broadnax will soon announce interim replacements.

The Weather Is Acceptable! The historic average high in Dallas for September 12 is 91 degrees. Today we’ll hit only about 85. And parts of town will get some rain. Rejoice and give thanks.

