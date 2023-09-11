Leading Off (9/11/23)

Cowboys Win. It started weird, with special teams and defense contributing more points wise, and new kicker Brandon Aubrey shanking his first extra point. But then it settled into all-phases domination, still mostly driven by defense but pretty much all over, leading to a 40-0 season-opening W. Mike McCarthy actually pulled Dak Prescott early in the fourth, too. So maybe it’s different this year?? I don’t know. (Between this and the UT win over Bama, I haven’t felt this good about football since I don’t know when.) Anyway, more on this all week over on StrongSide.

Huge Pileup Shuts Down I-30 Saturday. This video shows 28 cars. It happened just before 8 a.m. and had the eastbound side of the highway closed until early afternoon. Factors that led to the numerous crashes: roads slick from rain, poor visibility because of the rising sun, and just terrible driving. Speaking of road shutdowns …

Northaven Trail Bridge Installed Over Central Expressway. The highway was closed for 20 hours while the 201-foot arch pedestrian bridge was put in place between Royal and Forest. Next: it will be connected to the trail. It’s expected to open in October.

Wings Take Down Dream In Regular Season Finale. Arike Ogunbowale had 32 points (20 in the second half) as Dallas defeated Atlanta going away, 94-77. And it was a playoff preview: the teams meet in a best-of-3 series that starts Friday.

Should Be Cooler This Week. A bit of rain mixed in there, also. We are not quite to fool’s fall yet, and we still will have to deal with summer (reprise), but we are making some headway.

