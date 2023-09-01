Leading Off (9/1/23)

A Busy End of August for Texas Judges. Hundreds of bills become laws today, and judges across the state spent the last day of August putting a bunch of them on ice. A federal judge blocked the bill banning drag shows for the next 14 days while he considers a more permanent order. A Travis County judge declared the “Death Star” bill to be unconstitutional, which would block cities from enacting policies more stringent than the state’s. A federal judge granted a temporary injunction for the law that would assign ratings to books that were held in school libraries. Another federal judge stopped a law aimed at limiting access to porn sites. All of these will likely be appealed. However, the Texas Supreme Court allowed laws to go into effect that both ban gender-affirming care for transgender kids and eliminates Harris County’s elections office.

Dallas Morning News Launches Monthlong Fentanyl Investigation. The series is called “Deadly Fake,” and the first piece is reporter Claire Ballor’s story about a family who lost a daughter to an accidental fentanyl overdose and has since gone public with their story.

Fall Is Next Week, But Summer Will Linger. This weekend shouldn’t top triple digits, but the heat returns next week—right as fall begins. Enjoy your Labor Day weekend, folks.

