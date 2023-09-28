KERA Inks Deal With Developer That Will Bring High Rises and a New Headquarters

KERA will move from its Uptown headquarters, but not far, and not for long. The news organization announced Thursday that it has made a deal with Kaizen Development Partners to turn part of its campus into new residential and office towers, along with a new headquarters.

The station will sell about 2.4 acres of its property, which is located on Harry Hines Boulevard near the Dallas North Tollway and the Harwood District. Kaizen says the new project, called Chalk Hill, will include a 400,000 square-foot office tower; a 270-unit 25-story residential high-rise; and restaurant and retail space, all opening around 2027. Thanks to its proximity to the Katy Trail and the Hi-Line Connector, it will also offer residents fairly easy access to the LOOP, a 50-mile paved trail that circles Dallas. Kaizen is promoting the access on the project’s website.

The terms of Kaizen’s purchase of the southern end of KERA’s property include an agreement that it will oversee the development of the entire 3.75-acre site, including the broadcaster’s new building on the north end of the property. No purchase price was provided in the joint press release.

“It’s a privilege to partner with KERA on this generational opportunity,” said Kaizen CEO Derrick Evers. “KERA has been a pillar of the community for decades, so for us to have a small role in helping them extend their mission and be participatory in the execution is very meaningful.”

KERA will get newer, more state-the-art digs after years of adding on to a building that has been the company’s headquarters since its founding in 1960. Before that, the building served as the studio for WFAA.

President and CEO Nico Leone said that the move was necessary because the “current facilities simply aren’t equipped to meet the needs of our growing community for the next 60 years and beyond.”

Construction on the company’s new 70,000-square-foot headquarters will begin in late 2024, and it will move its operations from its current space during the construction. Dallas architect Corgan will design the new building.

Just in the past year, the company has entered into a management agreement with the city of Dallas to run classical station WRR, and purchased the Denton Record-Chronicle. The paper will continue to operate in Denton, and KERA’s deal with the city keeps WRR at its Fair Park studios for several more years. The company leads The Texas Newsroom, a statewide journalism hub, collaborates with the nonprofit news organization the Fort Worth Report, and has partnered with the Dallas Morning News on arts coverage. The new headquarters, KERA said, will serve as a hub for its satellite operations.

Kaizen just completed the 25-story Link at Uptown office tower on Olive Street and is a partner in the Field Street District project on Woodall Rogers Freeway. The company is also part of the Inspire Dallas team that will complete Phase 1 of the new Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The team is headed by Matthews Southwest and also includes Azteca Enterprises and about 30 subcontractors. Jones Lang LaSalle will head up leasing for the Chalk Hill office tower.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.