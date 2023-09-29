Dallas Businessman Carl Westcott Is In a Legal Battle With Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Dallas businessman Carl Westcott is currently battling pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom in court over a real estate transaction he said he never would have agreed to if he had been of sound mind.

Opening arguments in the case started Wednesday, with Westcott’s lawyers arguing that their client had spinal fusion surgery just days before signing an agreement to sell his Montecito, California, home to Perry and Bloom for $15 million on July 15, 2020. He sent a letter to Perry’s representatives seven days later saying he changed his mind about selling the home, blaming his age (he’s 80) and the pain medication he was taking. Westcott’s attorneys also say that he has been diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, which attacks the nervous system and can cause cognitive and psychiatric disorders. His family says he is bedridden.

Westcott founded several companies to make his family fortune, including 1-800-Flowers, First Extended Service Corp., Westcott LLC, and Westcott Communications. His son Chart ran for the state representative seat in District 108 in 2013, losing to Morgan Meyer. Another son, Court, and his wife Kameron are likely the two most recognizable Westcotts; Kameron appeared on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Dallas and Court occasionally made cameos. He also has two other children, Gary and Carla.

Carl Westcott's daughter-in-law was a cast member of Bravo's Real Housewives of Dallas. From left: Brandi Redmond, LeeAnne Locken, Stephanie Hollman, Andy Cohen, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham, D’Andra Simmons. Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Perry’s lawyers argue that Westcott seemed “more than rational” when he signed the contract, and that his search for a new home shortly after signing the contract proves he knew what he was doing. They also said he made money on the deal—he purchased the home for $11.25 million in May and sold it to Perry and Bloom, who are partners and share a daughter, for $15 million 45 days later.

Perry is also asking for attorneys fees, $2.7 million for the cost of a similar rental in the area, and $3.1 million for lost rent revenue she could have earned from the house. (Her lawyers said she didn’t actually intend to rent the house, but that the figure helps determine the full value of the house.)

Neither Westcott nor Perry have been able to use the home since the legal battle started in the summer of 2020. While Perry’s camp has said little outside court documents, Kameron Westcott has used her social media accounts to talk about the case, referring to her father-in-law’s status as a war veteran and sharing photos of his upbringing in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

“​​And we’ll see what happens. We are here though standing strong, we’re not afraid and we hope that justice will be served for my father-in-law. He deserves it,” she said in one post. “He doesn’t deserve to be in this position, especially when he’s on his deathbed. It is absolutely heartless that he has to go through all this. So, it is trial day one. Wish us luck.”

Kameron also told RadarOnline.com that her father-in-law’s health is precarious, and that they fear he could die before the trial is over. He remains in Dallas, while Court and Kameron are reportedly in California for the trial.

