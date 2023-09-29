As Strangeways Closes, Fitzhugh Avenue Changes Face Once Again

About 20 years ago, two business partners were counting bricks of drugs and money in an empty bar on Fitzhugh Avenue. Two officers from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission walked into the run-down shopping center and interrupted the drug deal. The counters eyeballed each other, then pulled their guns on the TABC officers. They yell in broken English: GET THE F— OUT RIGHT NOW.

The officers complied, the story goes, and never returned. In the late 90s and early 2000s, scenes like this were unfolding regularly east of Central Expressway on Fitzhugh. The street was marked by clubs and bars that frequently made news for violence and drug busts.

If the dealers knew then that the present-day street value of queso and guacamole a few blocks down at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex was easily moving at $14.49 a serving, they might have decided to trade crime for real estate.

Today, this stretch of Fitzhugh is home to an Australian coffee shop chain with no wi-fi and flanked by a growing number of mid-rise apartments with rent paid by people who probably would never imagine such scenes playing out steps away from their espressos.

Eric Sanchez is one of the keepers of this history. One recent afternoon, the co-owner of the 12-year-old bar Strangeways is impersonating those TABC officers, Foghorn Leghorn style, plucking at invisible suspenders. He is sitting outside of his business, which he opened with his family in August 2011.

He’s discussing the past because this beloved neighborhood bar is closing, the result of the landlord choosing to sell the building to another owner. A link to the former East Dallas and its future is going away with the closing of the bar. Swankier businesses at much higher price points threaten to swoop in and take its place. All the work the Strangeways family has put in could become part of the same mythology that defines old Fitzhugh, another tale told by the next loquacious barkeeps. If they know the story.

The immediate family remains the core of the staff, just as it did when the bar opened. Sister Rosie Ildemaro, who tends bar; matriarch Yolanda Sanchez, who is responsible for the food; and another founding bartender who declined to be named. The kitchen produces his mother’s recipes, which includes some of the most authentic tamales in any brick-and-mortar establishment in the city. The kitchen staff has been steady for nearly a decade.

Eric Sanchez and his sister Rosie Ildemaro, two of the founders of Strangeways. Nan Coulter

The freestyle, pistol-whipping approach to entrepreneurship Sanchez is describing is the stuff of legend on North Fitzhugh, which looks like it could be in a different city than when Strangeways first opened its solid wood door a dozen years ago.

Like a lot of longtime bar owners, Sanchez is a historian of the side of the city that doesn’t make Visit Dallas brochures. “And there was no police intervention after that,” he said of his anecdote about the drug deal. “It was lawless. They never messed with them.”

In multiple news stories covering the opening of Strangeways at the time, the following phrase is mentioned: “Possible proof that Fitzhugh is the next Henderson,” referencing the popular block about a mile north that, for a time, was packed with hip bars and restaurants.

Sanchez pushed back on the designation in an 2011 Pegasus News article: “I am very happy with there being … a hair salon next to me, a car wash next to me. I think it keeps the neighborhood genuine.”

Strangeways replaced a rough pool hall called El Farayon, which was raided for the last time on August 2, 2010. Sanchez and his family got the keys the very next day and promptly went to work revamping the place. The raids and violence had been common there. The Dallas Morning News in 2002 covered the shooting of a security guard at El Farayon. The paper described the building as “a small, lime-green building with a tropical mural painted on the facade and black iron bars covering the door.”

The SWAT team was so familiar with the floor plan that they even helped the new tenants move rubble around. Sanchez worked with his sisters, aunt, uncle, mother, and friends to install every tile, fixture, and detail in the building. His wife gifted him a hardcover book of the bar’s early days, full of pictures chronicling the welding, spackling, and painting that morphed El Farayon into Strangeways. It is a fascinating document of an East Dallas that may never be seen again.

Sanchez named the bar after the final record by The Smiths—1987’s Strangeways, Here We Come. Strangeways is a prison in Manchester, England, famous for a 25-day riot in 1990. Adorned with graffiti, art miniatures, and almost the entire Smiths catalog on the walls, Dallas’ Strangeways offered an experience opposite of the Irish pub era that dominated the first couple of decades of Dallas’ nightlife in the 21st century.

With over 40 taps on the wall, an annual sour beer week, and other bourbon barrel-aged limited editions, Strangeways still was associated with beer-bro culture that was prevalent at the time it opened. It also carried up to 18 different types of Fernet before it was fashionable, but details like that went overlooked.

The Smiths music played on loop for the first five years, which also gave it a particular distinction. Once the nonstop Morrissey tracks stopped, customers would come in confused and demanded to hear more Smiths. Instead, the music became a blend of general 1980s new wave, contemporary internet TikTok coldwave, and just a lot of waves, period. The staff attempted to distance themselves from the media descriptors over the years to varying degrees. Strangeways was, more than anything, a reflection of the people who built it. That’s what attracted a steady group of regulars, both from the neighborhood and beyond.

Music was always important to Strangeways, which is named after a Smiths album. Nan Coulter

The landlord provided four walls and made few other promises. Strangeways replaced El Farayon’s window units with central A/C. The building sometimes still leaks like a wet cave.

The building’s past life as a nightclub is still visible in the time-stamped hues that Sanchez once sandblasted off, leaving exposed brick pockmarked with bright flecks of the journey the space has taken since it was built in 1952.

For well over a decade Strangeways has been a plateauing and break-even financial proposition. Sanchez lists every strategic folly he’s made, chiding himself for pouring so much of his own personality and personal interests into the business. Co-owner and sister Ildemaro bristles at the beer bar designation, remembering the early days when it was heavy with a service industry crowd, popular among employees at such beer-forward spots as Meddlesome Moth, The Gingerman, and the Flying Saucer. It was also popular with folks from the neighborhood, who were looking for a light beer and a bar stool. Sometimes, the clientele clashed.

“This man comes in and he drinks Miller Light, Hispanic,” says Ildemaro. “And I already know him and I’m like, ‘Oh, cómo está? Welcome, welcome, hi.’ I already know what he likes so I’m opening his Miller Lite.” She recalls a bartender from one of the big three beer bars confronting the patron for his drink choice: “How dare you? Why are you drinking that here of all places?” Ildemaro intervened.

“I say, ‘you get Miller Lite everywhere, right?’ I say, ‘Well, you can hate my guts and you can hate Strangeways, but if you really want that Mikkeller, I’ve got you by the balls and you have to come to us. If you can get Miller Lite everywhere in town and you still come to me, that’s a big compliment and that makes my day.’ And that makes me really happy when I see him walk in the door.”

There were no targeted ad campaigns, no media buys, no billboards. The bar relied entirely on word of mouth. Strangeways was defined by the media and the streets, leaving it open to multiple, sometimes wobbly interpretations. It is in the frequent mis-categorization—led by the dwindling Reddit-fed phenomenon of the notoriously unpleasant craft beer community—that Ildemaro attributes to stifling its growth.

This hops and suds crowd did not really blend in with what Strangeways matriarch Yolanda Sanchez calls “The Originals,” people from the neighborhood. The long-suffering denizens of Fitzhugh had dealt with enough stress from the previous crime bosses who ran the avenues. Strangeways did not bulldoze what came before. They spoke the language, and not just Spanish; they respected the intrinsic qualities of the neighborhood, even as they provided something new.

Strangeways was named after the 1987 Smiths album, Strangeways, Here We Come. Morrissey watched over the bar. Nan Coulter

The “new Henderson” is galaxies away from how local media characterized Fitzhugh since the 1970s. This very magazine chose a bar at 108 N. Fitzhugh as the dubious winner of The Meanest Bars in Dallas in 1975, a story that also mentions TABC officers being on the receiving end of violence. A screaming News headline from September 1996 reads: “Bars called a breeding ground for violence; Subculture contrasts with law-abiding patrons.” The 1,109-word piece explores Latino bars in the city, retelling extensive scenes of violence.

Across the street sits 2420 N. Fitzhugh, formerly the Latin Active nightclub, which had an equally notorious past. It’s now La Michoacana Meat Market. The understated dry newsprint speak somewhat humorously attempts to anthropologically dissect the root of nightlife crime in the Latin clubs:

“Mr. Gomez, 29, a recent immigrant from Guanajuato, Mexico, said much of the cantina violence stems from Hispanic men fighting over women. “If I spend $300 on a woman and someone else comes and spends 30 minutes and takes her from me, I am going to get mad,” he said. ‘Wouldn’t you?'”

The legacy of criminal activity at 2429 Fitzhugh stops right around the time Strangeways painted its name out front.

As for the impending closure, Sanchez says he is fighting back against what he describes as a first-right-of-refusal clause not being honored in his lease with his original landlord. The family could keep the bar open under new ownership, but to him, that’s not the point. Owning the building was the goal since day one, and that now seems impossible.

“The people who bought the land—they’re not villains,” Sanchez says. “They wanted to keep us here. But I said, I’m 45 years old. I kept looking at the light at the end of the tunnel which is ownership. At 45, I’m starting over. I’m starting completely over with a new landlord. And I just had 13 years of somebody that we treated like family and it just got ripped out from under us. So, no offense to the people who bought the place, but the trust is gone. I can’t trust anybody.”

Sanchez seems morose and annoyed by the continuing media coverage that never let him fully live down the beer bar association. He likens the recent post-closing announcement crowd to people wanting to see corpses from a car accident. He’s cagey about future plans, but is certain they’re present. A previously reported bar called King Leer—named after one of Morrissey’s most ridiculous songs—never came to fruition, spoken about like a lost album to those who read about it in D Magazine circa 2014.

“I don’t want to set people up for disappointment,” Sanchez says, in reference to anything the Strangeways team does next. “No matter how proud … it’s going to be 50/50. We’re proud of something new but we’re always going to be hurt that we lost this. Where we had to let it go. Don’t love us to death. Don’t love us so much that we can’t grow with a different concept.”

The abrupt end of Strangeways seems to signal something else creeping across Central Expressway. The regal Beverley’s Bistro & Bar and chic Clifton Club pushed out the phallus-shaped tables of Pegasus Pub and beloved seediness of Zippers just down the street. The new Fitzhugh entertainment district is quickly becoming one of the most commercially enviable in the city. Where does this leave the surrounding area?

Graffiti on the side of Strangeways, whose home on Fitzhugh Avenue may look a lot different in the coming years. Nan Coulter

Strangeways is not a gay bar being straight-washed by new development like the places on the west side of Fitzhugh. It’s not an upscale bar and it’s not a Hispanic nightclub. For the people who have supported it, it is the real East Dallas—past and present. Family-owned with an undefinable quality that wowed out-of-towners and made locals return. But unfortunately, depending on who you are, it won’t be the future.

Sanchez knew the bar was closing for a week before he shared it with the public. He remembers how the Originals in the neighborhood would show him the scars they earned by merely frequenting the former businesses. They expressed hope that the new bar would not be a return to the cocaine dens and brazen extortionists of Fitzhugh’s bad old days. In that framing, Strangeways is an overwhelming success story.

One afternoon in 2010, the family was working on the buildout. A neighborhood man walked in from off the street and marveled at the building, staring in disbelief that the place was finally changing into something new. He credited an incident that had happened at the address with his spiritual awakening. He said he narrowly missed being shot there once, after a jealous lover decided to return to the dance floor with a rifle. He pointed out places he had seen bodies on the floor. Deeply haunted by the man’s vivid description of flashing muzzles, Sanchez flashed back to the story one busy night. An impromptu wedding party chose Strangeways as their post-reception drinking destination and the man’s crowd cheered them on. Finally getting a break from the bottles and the spouts, Sanchez leaned back against the bar and welled up, finding it hard to fight back tears.

“From the worst, last moments of somebody’s life, to one of the most important days of someone’s life—was shared in here,” Sanchez says.

Visiting the bar after the Saturday the news was announced, Sanchez is smiling and consoling customer after customer from behind the big cement bar as they offer condolences.

“You’re like the big brother who found out Santa doesn’t exist and you don’t want to share the news with your younger sibling because it hurts,” he says. “I’ve cried a lot already.”

