Leading Off (8/31/23)

A Disturbance in the Force. State District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble Wednesday ruled that the so-called “Death Star” law, which placed limits on the kinds of ordinances counties and cities could pass, violates the state Constitution. Gamble’s order that the law should not be enforced comes two days before it was due to go into effect, and the state is expected to appeal.

Arlington Shuts Down Aquatics Facilities. City officials in Arlington shut down all city pools and splash pads after a water test detected a deadly amoeba at one splash pad in mid-August. The city was participating in a multi-city study of splash pad safety when a sample collected on August 17 was presumed positive for the Naegleria fowleri amoeba, which can cause a rare but deadly infection in humans. The sample was sent to an EPA testing lab in Gainesville, Florida, but Hurricane Idalia may hold that up.

Ho-Ho-Oh-No. The city’s traditional Dallas Holiday Parade is seeking a new presenting sponsor after Toyota informed them that the company intended to scale back its involvement. Executive producer Jeffrey Giles said that the sponsorship usually runs between $250,000 and $300,000, and funds the insurance, security, and parade clean up. Toyota took over the sponsorship after Children’s Health stepped down in 2017.

