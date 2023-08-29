Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023
Local News

Leading Off (8/29/23)

High of 97 today, with chances of being tricked into feeling like it's fall.
By |

Plano Students Finally Have AC. After canceling classes Friday and Monday due to a broken HVAC system, Plano West Senior High School patched up its equipment and will welcome students back to class today (though repairs won’t be fully complete until after Labor Day). I’m sure someone will use this incident to argue for school vouchers.

Cowboys Make Cuts. NFL teams have to trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players by 3 p.m. today. Let’s all hope Dak makes it.

SMU to ACC Delayed by Shooting. SMU officials were supposed to hop on a call last night to hammer out details of their move to the Atlantic Coast Conference, but a shooting on the North Carolina campus caused the call to be postponed. (As one indicator of how common shootings in this country have become, the tragic death of one professor is relegated to a parenthetical in an item about sports conferences.)

Relief From the Heat. The high today in Dallas will be “only” 97. Fly a kite. Ride a pony. Get out there and enjoy it.

