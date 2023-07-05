Thursday, July 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023
Image

Arts & Entertainment

The Search Is On for Dallas’ Second Poet Laureate

The time has come for the selection of the city’s second-ever poet laureate.
By |
Joaquin Zihuatanejo
Well-Versed: Zihuatanejo was the poetry slam world champ in 2009. Marc Montoya

Almost two years ago, Mayor Eric Johnson named the city’s first poet laureate, Joaquin Zihuatanejo. Now the city embarks on a search for its second.

If you ever wondered if Dallas can birth poets, Zihuatanejo was one of 21 people to apply for the inaugural gig. Dallas has many poets, and one of them will follow his lead.

According to the city’s announcement last week, the Dallas poet laureate “is charged with engaging diverse voices, activating the community and broadening perspectives in shaping and furthering literary arts and culture through creative expression.”

Zihuatanejo has spent his two years performing poems he wrote at city events (like his “For a Place Called Dallas,” which he read at the launch of Big D Reads last fall), leading poetry workshops, writing a collection of poetry, and holding regular artist-in-residence hours at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library.

Think you have the wordsmithing and soul to be the city’s next poet laureate? Applications are open until December 15. The next poet laureate will be named in April 2024.

And in the meantime, take a listen to this EarBurner with Joaquin Zihuatanejo, where he talks about what inspires him, and his quest to bring poetry to all Dallasites.

