Leading Off (7/5/23)

Frisco Auto Dealer Accused of Embezzlement Scheme. Mark Exposito is accused of skimming more than $8 million from his Fenton Motors Group, which once counted 20 locations in five states. The feds have charged him with more than 20 counts of wire fraud over the last 40 years. He is also the stepson of former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill.

Fort Worth Officers Shoot Two Men. A Fort Worth police officer and an arson investigator responded to a call about illegal fireworks a little after midnight this morning. Both of them opened fire following an “altercation,” striking and killing two armed men. Another man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds at the location and transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Another Man Goes Missing in Lake Lewisville. The man was in his 40s and went underwater near Corinth on Tuesday afternoon. It was the second drowning in the lake in less than a week.

The Heat Is Back. Hope you enjoyed that cloud cover from a few days ago; triple digit temperatures will be back in the forecasts later this week, almost certainly adding to the six 100 degree days we’ve had so far this year.

