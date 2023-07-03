Leading Off (7/3/23)

Jesus Ferreira’s Second Straight Hat Trick Leads U.S. to Gold Cup Group Win. The FC Dallas striker became the first player in USMNT history to score back-to-back hat tricks in a 6-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago. That gave the squad a win in Group A and sent them on to the knockout stage. Apparently he has earned the nickname Pirate of the Caribbean—what are we thinking about that?

Mavs Free Agency Roundup. You already know about Kyrie Irving re-signing. Other moves: Dwight Powell is coming back, on a cheaper deal, and former top-5 pick Dante Exum is returning to the NBA and the Mavs after playing in Europe for a couple of seasons. Marc Stein says the Mavs are in for Matisse Thybulle or Grant Williams, too, though both are restricted free agents.

Be Careful. Not much other news, so a warning: it’s gonna be hot, so drink a lot of water. More than you think you need. Watch your firework handling. Make your goal to be to wake up on July 5 with all 10 fingers. Don’t drink and drive. Call an Uber or a Lyft or call me. My number is on, like, five episodes of EarBurner. If you have to put out a fire, try not to use an old American flag. (Speaking from experience.) Love you.

