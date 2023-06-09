Leading Off (6/9/23)

Austin Developer Involved in Paxton Probe Arrested on FBI Hold. Travis County law enforcement say they arrested Nate Paul on behalf of the FBI, but didn’t have any further information. The 36-year-old real estate developer is accused of bribing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as well as allegedly hiring his mistress. Paxton’s aides blew the whistle on Paul and Paxton’s relationship, which was the first step in the investigation that led to the House impeaching the attorney general. Now, its in the hands of the Texas Senate.

Chase! This one started near the Frank Crowley Courts Building and led authorities to Arlington, near AT&T Stadium. The incident started in the 100 block of Commerce Street, across from the jail, after callers reported a man with a handgun in his lap inside a car. He blew a tire somewhere on Interstate 30, pulled off at Randol Mill Road, and ran on foot through the parking lots of AT&T Stadium. It’s always over when they take off running.

Severe Storms Possible Saturday. The metro area all the way up to Oklahoma is at an “enhanced” risk for severe weather on Saturday, with about a 40 percent chance of rain. If it happens, it’ll be in the afternoon. Today and Sunday will be dry.

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Is Here. Don’t expect anything as pronounced as the images from the East Coast, but Fox 4’s meteorologist reports that we will have a bit of a hazy few days. North Texas has been under an air quality warning for the last two days because of mold in the air.

