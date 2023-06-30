Leading Off (6/30/23)

Fire at Possum Kingdom Park. The blaze has consumed about 1,000 acres in Palo Pinto County and is only 30 percent contained. The flames are whipping between State Highway 16 and Possum Kingdom Lake and have already surged past the containment line established by firefighters. About 200 homes have been evacuated, although it is unclear how many are currently occupied. The “Storage Fire” is the largest wildfire burning in Texas at the moment.

Solar Is Saving Us. It’s set-a-new-energy-demand-record-at-least-once-a-week season, and 20 percent of the power is being generated by solar power. Tuesday’s more than 81,000 megawatts demand was the most in the state’s history, but ERCOT has only once this summer formally asked residents to conserve. About 16,800 megawatts of solar can be added to the state grid, which is up from 2,600 in 2019. Natural gas capacity has held steady since 2017, but wind and solar have gotten huge investments that experts expect will continue.

Lupe Valdez Is Running for Sheriff Again. She left the office in 2017 to run for governor, and has indicated that she will pursue a fifth term as Dallas County Sheriff. Marion Brown easily won the Democratic primary in 2020 after serving as interim sheriff, and has been in the seat ever since.

Wife Found Dead in Lake Lewisville, Husband Arrested. Karlton Michael Dudley, 37, was arrested after the body of his 32-year-old wife, Sarah Dudley, was found by visitors to Hidden Cove Park. She had gone missing from Plano last week and her body was found on Monday. Her husband is charged with abuse of a corpse and is also being held on a child sexual assault charge from 2022.

