Leading Off (6/29/23)

Dallas Purchases Ounce of Prevention After Pound of Cure. Almost two months after the city was hit with a ransomware attack, the Dallas City Council Wednesday signed off on a three-year, $4 million contract with Houston-based Netsync Network Solutions for a threat and anomaly detection system that will monitor the city’s systems 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Council Also Approves More Money for Poker House Fight. The Dallas City Council also approved more money for the legal fees in the ongoing litigation regarding poker houses. The dispute between the city’s chief building official, Andrew Espinoza, and the city’s Board of Adjustment began after the board overturned Espinoza’s decision to revoke the certificates of occupancy of two poker houses, which yes, does mean that the city is suing itself, and has been paying for the legal teams for both sides of the suit. “When do we stop paying for this litigation,” asked Councilman Chad West, who called the whole thing “ridiculous.”

Dallas Police Investigating Second In-Custody Death in a Week. Just a week after a man died in custody, the Dallas Police Department is investigating another death. Roy Whittaker, 70, died early Wednesday morning after being arrested for outstanding misdemeanor warrants following a car accident. Police said he became ill about 20 minutes later and officers called paramedics. He died about 15 minutes after arriving at the hospital. Whittaker’s death marks the third in-custody death this year.

The Keller ISD School Board Does … This. The Keller ISD Board of Trustees voted Wednesday on two policies that will allow teachers to misgender transgender and nonbinary students and require those students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that “corresponds to their gender assigned at birth.” The new rules state that district employees can’t “promote, encourage, or require” the use of pronouns that do not match the person’s biological sex. School board president Charles Randklev says the new rules “help us get off to a good start for the upcoming school year.”

