Leading Off (6/28/23)

Contracting Woes Puts Hi-Line Trail Project in Peril. This is the most complicated piece of infrastructure for the 50-mile Loop Trail, which connects existing trails and adds about a dozen miles through the Trinity Forest. The Hi-Line Connector connects the Katy Trail to the Trinity Strand Trail, linking Victory Park with the Design District. But the cost went up while the city spent months working through a lawsuit filed by a contractor who lost the bid. The Morning News editorial board reports that the Park Board can’t agree on change orders proposed by the company building the thing, the Fain Group. The City Council has the ultimate say, but Fain hasn’t accepted the city’s counter-offer. If it doesn’t, the whole project will have to be rebid.

USPS Makes Shifts Earlier After Worker’s Death. Letter carrier Eugene Gates Jr. collapsed while delivering mail in heat that felt like 115 degrees. He died at a hospital. The U.S. Postal Service has now moved up the start time for letter carriers to 7:30 a.m. from 9 a.m., when the temperature is between 8 and 10 degrees cooler. It’s an issue that will likely affect other industries that rely on outdoor workers. Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill that eliminates local ordinances that require companies provide water breaks, exactly like one that passed in Dallas. It goes into effect September 1.

Man Points Gun At Driver Following Crash on Bush Tollway. A spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver Christiano Pinheiro De Abreu “was road raging” and drove his Hyundai Elantra into the driver of another sedan. De Abreu exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at the other driver, which went viral yesterday. Troopers arrested De Abreu and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

