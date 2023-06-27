Leading Off (6/27/23)

Rangers Lose to Tigers. This ain’t good. Losing 7-2 to Detroit? With 16 strikeouts? The Morning News called it a “jarring loss.” Tigers catcher Jake Rogers hit a two-run homer and told the Detroit Free Press, “I knew it was a pop-up or a homer, so I kind of pimped it a little bit.” We shouldn’t lose to a team that talks that like.

Hot! You know the drill. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth says it’s going to feel like 115 today. Be careful out there.

DART to Get New Buses. The agency landed a $103 million Federal Transit Administration grant that it will use to replace about 186 of the oldest buses in its fleet of 692. Now I’m wondering how cheaply I might be able to pick up an old DART bus.

Plano Jealous of Dallas’ STR Ordinance. The Plano City Council again delayed a vote on whether to force short-term rentals to register with the city. In Dallas, we’ve banned them in residential neighborhoods. One Plano activist told the Council, “The City of Plano should have an ordinance at least as strong as the Dallas ordinance.”

