Leading Off (6/26/23)

We’ve Had Our First 100-Degree Day of the Year. And not our last. It’s hot, getting hotter, and it’s not ending any time soon. We are in two-shower season, people. It’s so hot they’ve paused the cattle drives at the Fort Worth Stockyards. Be careful. Drink a lot of water. Find shade. Don’t go outside. Take your shoes off. Lie down. Close your eyes. Just for a second.

Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally Named to WNBA All-Star Game Starting Lineup. The game happens in July in Las Vegas. Both have already been Western Conference Player of the Week at different times.

Pedestrian Fatally Struck on 75 in Plano. It happened very early Sunday morning. The deceased was trying to cross the highway. Never attempt this under any circumstances.

