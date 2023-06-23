Leading Off (6/23/23)

Mavericks Dump Bertans, Add Promising Rookies. Nico Harrison dropped from 10 to 12 and still got Duke Center Dereck Lively II. The Mavs general manager also freed up $17 million in cap space ahead of next season (and $16 million for 24-25) by sending Davis Bertans to the Oklahoma City Thunder. That move opened up a trade exception that the Mavericks used to bring over Sacramento big man and lob specialist Richaun Holmes and the No. 24 pick, which it used on the lengthy Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Prosper’s game is chaos. Mike Piellucci will have more today, but Mavs fans have to be happy with draft night.

Suspect in Girl’s Murder Arrested in Tulsa Following Standoff. Tyrese Simmons, 23, was due for trial in the shooting death of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett on June 5. But he cut his ankle monitor and fled. Tulsa police say they found him in a hotel on Thursday night, but Simmons refused to exit. He was taken into custody after officers deployed pepper balls into the room. He was standing trial in a tragic shooting in Old East Dallas from 2019, when police say Simmons fired into the wrong apartment and killed Bennett.

Dallas Police Release Video in 7-Eleven Slaying. Tim mentioned this incident earlier in the week, but Dallas police have now released a video of a robbery suspect who shot and killed a 7-Eleven clerk in Oak Cliff early Monday. The shooter ordered Nathanlie Ogbolu to open the register, but shot him before he could and fled without money. Now, the department has published images and video in the hopes that someone recognizes the shooter.

