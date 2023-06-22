Leading Off (6/22/23)

Paxton Impeachment Trial Will Begin in September. After several days of deliberations, the state Senate landed on its rules for Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial. Among the highlights: Paxton must be in attendance, the Senate will hear 16 of the 20 articles of impeachment, and Sen. Angela Paxton (his wife) can attend the open trial but is not allowed to vote or be involved in the closed deliberations.

Dallas County Commissioners Approve Grant for Joppa Housing. A $1.6 million grant is headed to the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity after the Dallas County Commissioners Court voted to approve it at its Wednesday meeting. The money will allow the nonprofit to create a new street and about 30 additional houses in Joppa, which it will offer at 0 percent financing to families earning less than 80 percent of the area median income.

Fort Worth PD Crime Lab Director Gone. Michael Ward, who had been the director of the Fort Worth Police Department crime lab since 2017, is no longer with the department. The city declined to say whether he was fired or resigned, but his employment ended on June 14. Ward’s tenure has allegedly been marked with several years of complaints about the crime lab, as well as lawsuits and complaints from former employees of the lab.

Well, It’s a Hot One. Parts of North Texas are under a heat advisory again today, with temperatures in the 90s and a heat index between 105 and 110. The heat is being considered a potential factor in the death of Eugene Gates, a United States Postal Service carrier who died Tuesday on his Lakewood route. The heat index reached 115 degrees that day.

Hitchcock Named to Hockey Hall of Fame. Former Dallas Stars head coach Ken Hitchcock was named to the 2023 class of the Hockey Hall of Fame Wednesday. Hitchcock led the Stars to their first and only Stanley Cup in 1999, and to the Finals in 2000, and spent parts of eight seasons with the team over two decades. Also named to the HOF was former Stars Center Pierre Turgeon, who played for the team from 2001 to 2004.

