Leading Off (6/16/23)

Police Searching for Racing Truck Drivers. Dallas police Thursday said they need help identifying the drivers of two vehicles that were in the area of a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian over the weekend on Lake June Road. James Stockton, 51, was killed in the incident, and surveillance images show two trucks speeding side by side near the area at that time.

Abbott Signs Bill Creating Athena Alert. Gov. Greg Abbott this week signed House Bill 3556, which allows local law enforcement agencies to issue an alert before a missing child meets the criteria for an Amber Alert. Information about the missing child will be sent in a 100-mile radius. It is named after Athena Strand, who was murdered last year in Wise County.

Garland Business Allegedly Sold Very Potent THC Products. Garland police arrested two men after confiscating more than 200 pounds of allegedly illegal THC products from the Bee Hippy Hemp Dispensary. Some products reportedly showed THC levels more than 300 times higher than the legal limit of 0.3 percent but were allegedly sold to customers as being within the legal limits. The store’s owner, Charles Fagan, and manager, David Lee Dranguet, are both charged with delivery of marijuana under five pounds.

New Fairfield Lake State Park Owners Ready to Fight. Just days after the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission voted to proceed with condemnation proceedings to acquire the land where Fairfield Lake and Fairfield Lake State Park sit through eminent domain, the property’s new owner says they’re ready for a legal battle. Todd Interests CEO Shawn Todd told reporters Thursday that he is proceeding with work on the property, and has not yet received a formal written appraised offer from the state.

North Dallas Starbucks Workers Won’t Unionize. Starbucks employees at the location on Inwood Road near the Dallas North Tollway voted this week 10-5 not to unionize. The store had filed to unionize last month. Stores at Mockingbird Station, Addison, Flower Mound, and Denton have also explored unionizing.

