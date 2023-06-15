Leading Off (6/15/23)

Dallas Bans Short-Term Rentals in Single-Family Neighborhoods. It took until just about midnight for the City Council to decide on what to do about Airbnbs and Vrbos. In the end, they are now illegal to operate in single-family neighborhoods, but are still allowed to operate in multi-family. Properties must register each year and pay fees and taxes and have someone on-call who can be on-site within an hour should any problems arise. City staff told the Council that eliminating them in residential neighborhoods would ban about 95 percent of those currently operating. Bethany will have more today. Want to know the people who pushed the City Council for the ban? I wrote about them in the magazine back in March.

It Will Be Hot Today and It May Be Stormy. Counties south of Dallas got hit with hail and severe weather yesterday. Today, the National Weather Service has Dallas, Collin, Denton, and Tarrant counties all at a “slight” risk for severe weather. Storms would come in along the Red River late this afternoon, so there’s a good chance the worst of it will stay north of us.

School Libraries Begin Paring Their Shelves. Republican Frisco Rep. Jared Patterson’s House Bill 900 was signed into law by the governor this week. It directs K-12 schools to remove “sexually explicit” and “sexually relevant” books that have to go through a ratings system. Beyond the obvious censorship concerns, librarians are nervous about “chaos and confusion” amid the fuzzy guidelines. A reminder: Patterson is the guy who has never read Lonesome Dove but would ban it anyway.

