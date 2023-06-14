Leading Off (6/14/23)

Carrollton Fentanyl Dealer Pleads Guilty. Jason Xavier Villanueva, 22, faces up to 40 years in prison for distributing the fentanyl that led to so many overdoses of Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students.

Ikea Coming to Southlake. The store will open later this year, but it won’t be one of those massive operations. It’ll be a 10,000-square-foot planning and pickup store. Like if they opened a Buc-ee’s but only had the beef jerky and the bathrooms.

Start Getting Pumped for Errol Spence Jr. Fight. The welterweight “legacy fight” goes down July 29 in Vegas. If you don’t follow boxing, it’s a big deal. He faced his opponent, Terrence Crawford, for the first time yesterday at a press conference in LA. Know that Spence’s nickname is Big Fish when I share this quote from Crawford: “I’m gonna gut him and I’m gonna feed him to everybody that eats fish in here.” It is so on.

Eric Johnson Screws Up Inauguration. The Dallas mayor is doing away with the longstanding tradition of allowing council members to bring a family member onstage with them for their inauguration, which is Tuesday. A DMN editorial lays out why this move is so boneheaded and why some council members are rankled. One wonders why the mayor would do this. It’s not for the logistical reasons he claims. What’s the real reason?

