Leading Off (6/13/23)

That Was Some Storm, Huh? Right as the Denver Nuggets were lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy, the storm sirens sounded and the hail began pelting parts of North Texas. The enormous cell stretched across as many as four counties at once on its march east. Another blast of rain came before 7 a.m. There were reports of flash flooding in portions of Dallas, but nowhere near Sunday night’s. This morning’s weather is once again east of us, but more severe weather could come overnight tonight into Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s today, with humidity that’ll make it feel like living in Nikola Jokic’s jersey.

Rare For State to Use Eminent Domain on Parkland. The Fairfield Lake State Park is an absolute mess. The state of Texas let its lease lapse, then panicked when Dallas developer Shawn Todd scooped the property to build a luxury lakefront community. Now the state has said it will use eminent domain to acquire the land back, but it requires a “fair” payment. Todd will likely ask for hundreds of millions of dollars and a court will decide the amount if the two parties can’t agree. The state says it “will continue to reserve condemnation for the rarest and most unique circumstances.”

$7.5 Million Community Project Coming to Forest and Audelia. The plans include a neighborhood park, a library, and a police substation. The city views this part of North Dallas as a “crime hot-spot” and is hopeful that a park and new programming will help lift it up.

Missing 7-Year-Old Found Safe, Suspect at Large. Dallas police say the missing 7-year-old girl whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert has been found safe. A man in an SUV abducted the girl Sunday afternoon near Wynnewood Village in Oak Cliff; she was on the way to a store with her 9-year-old brother. She was found safe near an apartment complex at about 1 a.m. on Monday morning. The suspect remains at large.

