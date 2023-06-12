Monday, June 12, 2023 Jun 12, 2023
Leading Off (6/12/23)

Happy 12th anniversary of the Dallas Mavericks' championship.
Severe Storms Roll Through North Texas. The heavy weather that was supposed to hit on Saturday ended up coming a day late and leaving thousands without power. And then the sky turned yellow? It was eerie last night with a ton of rain coming down in a sepia sky flashing with lightning.

Sarah Weinberg Wins Dallas ISD Board Seat. She defeated Jimmy Tran in a runoff, taking 53.21 percent of the vote in the election for Dustin Marshall’s former spot. The area she will represent is in near east and North Dallas.

Wings Lose to Liberty. It was a close one in New York until midway through the third, and then Breanna Stewart and the Liberty reeled off 19 of the next 24 points and it wasn’t.

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

