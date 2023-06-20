Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Jun 21, 2023
Gallery: Dallas Celebrates Juneteenth in Old and New Ways

North Texas commemorated Juneteenth all weekend. Here's a glimpse at three of those celebrations.
Image
The Elm Thicket/Northpark neighborhood celebrated Juneteenth with its 13th annual parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Bret Redman
Gallery: Dallas Celebrates Juneteenth in Old and New Ways

Juneteenth may have been officially celebrated Monday, but it was a weekend-long party in Dallas that included longstanding gatherings in the city’s historically Black neighborhoods and freedmen’s towns. There was also an inaugural celebration in Deep Ellum that acknowledged the history and contributions to the arts of Dallas’ Black residents.

Photographer Bret Redman went to two celebrations on Saturday—the 13th annual parade in a former freedman’s town —the Elm Thicket/Northpark neighborhood—and the Morney Berry Farm, which has hosted its 30 years of Juneteenth celebrations on land that was originally purchased by the formerly enslaved James and Kathy Morney with several bales of cotton and six years of savings in 1876. (Their descendants own it today.) On Sunday, he visited the brand-new Juneteenth Block Party in Deep Ellum that featured local artists, vendors, and an appearance by the R&B group Dru Hill.

Head to the gallery for images over the weekend.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.

