Former Dallas ISD Superintendent Mike Miles Faces a Hostile Houston

When Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath named a familiar face to lead Houston ISD after the district lost its final bid to stave off a state takeover, there was immediate reaction in Dallas.

The most vocal fell into two camps: those who feel that Mike Miles, the former Dallas ISD superintendent, doesn’t appreciate teachers, children, schools, or public education. The other camp feels that Mike Miles is a leader in the movement to reform education and bring accountability and rigor to public schools so they can perform just as well as their charter and private school counterparts.

I posit, however, that there is a quieter middle ground, one that knows neither stance is entirely true, and neither stance is entirely false, either. I’m in that camp.

Hindsight, of course, is 20/20. When I first began covering Dallas ISD, the idea of a superintendent with a plan to help the district address the dozens of schools that didn’t meet state standard seemed like a really good idea.

After all, some of those schools were getting close to stringing together five consecutive years on the state’s Improvement Required list, which meant the district would be facing some tough choices. The district could either close the school and potentially overcrowd those nearby, or risk the state taking over. The latter possibility would involve dissolving the board of trustees, firing the superintendent, and replacing them all with state appointees.

That is partially what led to Houston ISD’s recent takeover. One school, Phyllis Wheatley High School, repeatedly failed to meet state standards, setting up a potential closure in 2019 because of state law. A Texas Education Agency investigation alleged misconduct by the board and contributed to the state’s move to take over the district.

Houston ISD sued to prevent that from happening. But after several appeals on both sides, the Texas Supreme Court sided with the TEA. That decision cleared the way for the state to remove the district’s elected board as well as Miles’ appointment as superintendent. Morath had served on the Dallas ISD school board all three years Miles was superintendent. The state’s highest education official has championed the statewide expansion of several Miles-era Dallas ISD reforms, including tying teacher pay to their performance. That doesn’t go over well with teacher unions.

In the meantime, the Houston school board had gone through at least one election by the time the Texas Supreme Court issued its ruling. The board’s composition was different. Wheatley High had also improved, too. Last year, it earned a passing score in the state’s accountability ratings. Both those things, the community felt, meant that the state should reconsider its plans. Obviously, that did not happen.

There is debate as to whether Miles’ reforms in Dallas ISD truly moved the needle. Critics have been vocal about their dislike for his Teacher Excellence Initiative, or TEI, a pay structure that gives effective teachers more money for doing their job. There is research that suggests paying teachers and principals based on their performance improved reading and math scores in Dallas.

However, many teachers (and their unions) question that research, since much of it relies on STAAR scores. They do not believe test scores adequately show whether a student is actually learning. There’s also a question of how equitable TEI is. A Dallas Morning News analysis of the program in 2021 found more highly-rated teachers at the top-rated schools like choice and magnet campuses than there were at the lower-rated schools.

Even Dallas ISD moved away from the entire battery of tests Miles enacted in his tenure over time. The district revised how it would compensate teachers and principals working at low-performing schools as part of the Accelerated Campus Excellence, or ACE program. When the first cohorts of ACE schools rolled off the program, those additional stipends also disappeared. Test scores and growth faltered in those schools as teachers and principals looked for higher-paying work that was befitting their expertise.

The pandemic gummed up the works. It’s hard to gauge the impact from deviating from Miles’ original plan, mostly because of how scores were reported and the uncertainty over whether the test would be given in the first place. We really only have six years—not even a whole K-12 cohort—of data before the pandemic hit.

But to dissect what is happening in Houston, we have to take a step back.

Miles brought structure and a plan to Dallas in 2012. But he stepped in it before he even officially started enacting his reforms. He brought in a communications chief from his old job in Colorado Springs, then more than doubled her salary to $185,000. His first press conference found him unprepared for Dallas media.

Behind the scenes, he reportedly told a roomful of principals he was meeting for the first time that they are not as well trained as the principals in Colorado Springs. He then informed them that he would be bringing in 60 new principals who would observe and potentially take their jobs. At one point in his tenure, he ordered then-trustee Bernadette Nutall to be removed from a school in her district.

But you also have to understand the job he believed he was hired to do. The district was only six years removed from a credit card scandal that saw employees spending district money on personal items. In his first year there were 35 schools on the IR list. The ongoing narrative about the district was that it was failing. Miles was hearing that narrative from people who were unaware of why he was relocating to Texas.

Not long after he was hired, one district official recalled a story of how a real estate agent, unaware of her client’s job, quipped to Miles that it was “too bad” that a home they were touring was zoned for Dallas ISD.

That exchange showed him why it was important to improve and reform the district, if for no other reason than to boost its reputation. And inarguably, the framework he put in place did just that.

He left the district in 2015, when Dallas ISD had 37 IR schools. (It had 43 the year before.) By 2016, the district halved that number to 21. In 2017, it dropped to 13. By 2018, just three schools in Dallas ISD did not meet state standard—out of 230. None of those three were close to hitting the five-year threshold that would make the district vulnerable to a state takeover.

Which brings us back to Houston. Several things make this different from his debut in Dallas. He now has a reputation that precedes him. He wasn’t invited to Houston by its board of trustees, he was appointed. There is also a statewide teacher shortage, and the legislature (so far) has failed to deliver on a promised teacher pay increase or even to fully fund public education.

Miles walked into a city ready to dislike him. So far, he appears unbothered by that fact.

The political climate is also vastly different. This legislature has filed bills challenging local control in general. At least two bills singled out Harris County specifically. This war on local governance can’t be discounted. Houston is a city that already feels under siege by the state, and Miles coming to town by appointment feels, as one person said, “like an occupation.” Another called it a “hostile takeover.”

All of those minefields would be tough on their own. But then the newly-appointed Houston ISD board of managers had its first meeting, and the hostile crowd used his first initial like a pejorative—”F. Mike Miles” — in between booing him. Then he needed to ask for a waiver because his state superintendent certification had expired in 2018.

He rather blithely said he didn’t feel that librarians had much impact on learning outcomes. (“I’d rather have a high-quality teacher getting paid a lot, than have a librarian doing what, checking out books?” he told the Houston Chronicle.) More recently, the district mistakenly sent termination notices to several employees—only exacerbating the burr under everyone’s collective saddle. Officials followed that up with a statement that none of those employees were being terminated “at this time.”

None of those things on their own would seem like a big deal, but in a charged atmosphere, they reverberate and infect social media, interview soundbites, and open microphone sessions.

When you have a tough message and a new plan to sell, a lot of people would argue that it’s important to read the room and work to create acceptance. When that tough message needs to reach people who are already angry—and you have a whole assortment of people at your previous jobs who are also angry—that conventional wisdom is doubly true.

Miles walked into a city ready to dislike him. So far, he appears unbothered by that fact.

In fact, he said as much to the Houston Chronicle’s editorial board when they asked him why Morath chose him to lead Houston. “He knows that I understand noise. By that I mean this: For every change, for every initiative, there’s going to be people who are worried about it, anxious about it and fearful about it,” he said. “That’s just normal human behavior. That’s okay. They’re going to express that anxiety and fear in different ways.”

Miles told the Chronicle he anticipates his plan—which is similar to what he brought to Dallas ISD and involves requiring teachers and principals at 30 lower-performing schools to reapply for their jobs—will take at least six years to come to fruition. Throughout Miles’ three-year tenure at Dallas, it was fraught with what he would probably classify as “noise.” In fact, there is still a great deal of consternation about Miles-era policies that remain in place.

From a vantage point in Dallas, some wondered if maybe Houston ISD’s new superintendent just has problems reading the room. But after a series of interviews with local outlets, it seems many in Houston feel he reads the room just fine, and finds it immaterial to executing his plans.

But his plans need support from real, live, human teachers, parents, and students to work. And all of those humans come with a whole lot of complicated feelings. He’s said that he feels community engagement is important because “it’s the community’s schools.” And to his credit, he acknowledged in his interview with the Chronicle that he could have done things differently in Dallas, too, when it came to listening to the community. But even then, he couldn’t resist some caveats.

“And again, what I learned was that noise is natural. And noise is not ill-intended. There’s a truth somebody has, and they’re not having that truth addressed. Either with information or with action,” he said. “So my job is to try to hear that. What is actually being said? It doesn’t mean that you have to change your decisions all the time, because it’s not a true democracy. In other words, not every parent gets a vote on what we’re going to do and then we do what the majority wants.”

Hopefully, for all concerned, six years is enough runway to see if the architect of the “improved” Houston ISD survives what appears to be a great deal of “noise” and rancor. In Dallas, he was gone before the full impact of his plan could be seen.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.