Dallas Mayor Exposes Ankles in Public

There is no question that I have worn shorts and flip-flops to work. So aspersions are the last thing I wish to cast when it comes to workplace fashion. But I’m also not the mayor of the ninth-largest city in America. Let’s have a look.

Mayor Eric Johnson is showing some BDE. A few weeks ago, he wore leather to a City Council meeting. Now my guy has attended a Citizens Council gig in sneakers. And without socks!

The other guy in that pic, by the way, is Grant Moise, CEO of the Dallas Morning News. He’s fully socked, you’ll notice.

Someone has to do journalism. You’re welcome.

