Councilman Chad West Enters Fracas Over Downtown YMCA

Perhaps you’ve heard that the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, the umbrella organization over all the Ys in our area, is trying to sell its downtown building. The Morning News published a story about the controversial sale last week. More than a few folks, including people on the board of the T. Boone Y, as it’s known, think this is a raw deal.

I would include myself among that number. I belong to the downtown Y and am passionate about the unique setting it offers for pickup basketball games—so much so that I once defended its courts from an incursion by an inconsiderate NBA player named Kelly Oubre Jr. In the locker room yesterday, two commercial real estate guys let me know what they think of the Y’s plan to sell. Leaving aside the notion that abandoning downtown goes against the Y’s mission, the two guys agreed: this is not a good market for such a sale.

Now Councilman Chad West has entered the fray. Yesterday he sent a letter to the YMCA brass. Here it is in its entirety:

“Dear members of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas Board of Directors, “I am writing to express my concern of the potential sale of the Downtown Dallas YMCA, without a plan to replace the current center. This particular center has been serving communities from all over Dallas for many years and losing it would have a ripple effect on those communities who will have to travel further for similar programs that the YMCA offers at this central location. “While I understand the need for high-density housing, I believe we can accomplish this without affecting community gathering places such as the Downtown YMCA. With it being in the heart of Downtown, it provides access to the surrounding communities of color in West Dallas, Oak Cliff, East Dallas, and South Dallas. “Should you decide to sell, I would like to work with you to consider exploring a relocation of the center within Downtown, or in my District in north Oak Cliff. “Thank you.”

