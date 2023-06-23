A New Poll Indicates Texans Are Plenty Hot About the Legislature’s Approach to Grid Reliability

In case you haven’t noticed this week, it’s really hot. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Tuesday asked users to voluntarily conserve power as we all fiddled with our thermostats while temperatures climbed. On Monday, the state’s demand for energy reached 79,304 megawatts, exceeding last year’s peak demand in June.

More than once this week, you’ve heard someone grouse about the grid, or you did yourself. And if you did, you’re not alone.

This month’s University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll asked Texans how confident they were in the reliability of the electrical grid. In short, almost half of those surveyed said they weren’t confident in any of the work done by the Texas Legislature after Winter Storm Uri in 2021. Only 18 percent said they were very or extremely confident that lawmakers had created policy that would improve the grid.

Voters surveyed also said they mostly did not approve of how state leaders and lawmakers approached grid reliability. About 44 percent said they disapproved, with only 28 percent approving. When asked if they thought prices would increase because of actions the Texas Legislature took to improve reliability, almost half of those surveyed said they expected to spend more. Seventeen percent said they thought prices would stay the same, while another 16 percent thought they might go down.

Overall, those surveyed had a dim view of the legislature this session, and being asked to conserve energy so early in June likely won’t change that sentiment for the better.

When asked whether lawmakers made the lives of Texans better, worse, or had no impact, only 5 percent said this legislative session made things better for Texans, with another 24 percent saying the legislature made things “somewhat better.” Twenty-six percent felt the legislature’s actions would have no impact, and 30 percent felt they made living in Texans somewhat worse or a lot worse.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t do much to improve that percentage when he vetoed Senate Bill 2453, which would have allowed the State Energy Conservation Office to adopt codes that would have improved energy efficiency in new buildings. The bill had bipartisan support, and experts say it could have saved residents more than $4 billion over the next three decades.

Summer has only just begun, and days and possibly weeks of 100 degrees or higher stretch out ahead of us. Hopefully, we’ll be able to keep our cool when it does.

