Politics

Mayor Eric Johnson Digs Leather

At today's City Council briefing, he showed Big Dallas Energy.
At today’s Dallas City Council briefing, a parade of citizen speakers is currently letting the Council know what they think of short-term rentals. Summary: not a fan!

Way more interesting is what Mayor Eric Johnson chose to wear today. Check out that sweet leather jacket! The mayor is definitely giving off a hey-ladies-this-divorced-dad-is-back-on-the-market vibe. I mean, it looks to me like any minute he’s going to light up a Menthol Kool. I endorse this look.

Note: the mayor is still married. That was a joke. Ladies, please stand down.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

