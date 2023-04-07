Leading Off (4/7/23)

Brief Programming Note. The office is closed today, which means things will be a little slower over here.

Teenager Killed in Downtown Shooting. Jamal Frazier, 17, was found shot just before 6 p.m. near the 7-Eleven by the West End DART station. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was also shot but survived.

Dallas Continues to Push for Overdose Mapping. The Texas Legislature needs to modify a statute so the city and county can track overdoses on an interactive map. Technically, municipalities are barred from overdose mapping because of liability related to releasing medical information. The Texas Senate passed a bill last week that would strike that statute and require local governments to participate in the mapping. It now goes to the Texas House for consideration.

Texas House Takes Aim at Vouchers. The state Senate passed a bill that would use public dollars to pay for private schools, a key priority of Gov. Greg Abbott. But the House, where the bill will first be heard in committee, has signaled that school choice vouchers will be a non-starter after passing a budget amendment opposing vouchers. The Senate bill creates a savings account that would allocate $8,000 per student per year should to offset the cost of private schooling. It’s run into fierce opposition from rural lawmakers, whose districts often only have public schools.

