Leading Off (4/6/23)

DPD Asked to OK Independent Investigation of Riser Case. The attorney for Dallas police detective Esteban Montenegro asked Chief Eddie Garcia to allow the FBI and Texas Rangers to independently investigate the case involving former patrol officer Bryan Riser. Riser was jailed two years ago after being accused of arranging the 2017 murders of Liza Saenz and Albert Douglas, and Montenegro handled the case. In February, a grand jury declined to indict him on two cases of tampering with records and one case of perjury related to Riser’s case.

Students Stage Walk-Out to Protest Gun Violence. Students at several local high schools participated in a walk-out Wednesday protesting gun violence. Schools included Wilmer-Hutchins High, Woodrow High, Hillcrest High, and Townview Magnet in Dallas; McArthur High in Irving; Jasper High in Plano; and Memorial High in Frisco. The walk-out comes days after a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville and two weeks after shootings at Thomas Jefferson High in Dallas and Lamar High in Arlington sent students to the hospital and killed another.

Bill to Repeal State Ban on Homosexuality Advances. A bill that would formally repeal the state ban on homosexual intercourse was moved forward by the Texas House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence Wednesday. The Texas law was never repealed after it was ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2003. This is the first time the bill has made it out of committee and was co-authored by Rep. Venton Jones (D-Dallas).

See You Later, Alligator. Plano Animal Shelter personnel were dispatched to the George Bush Turnpike Monday after several drivers reported that there was an alligator in the westbound lanes. When they arrived, however, it was determined it was a very realistic-looking alligator toy. “When we responded, we found this little guy on the side of the road,” the shelter posted on Facebook. The alligator is now sporting bunny ears and is part of the shelter’s Easter decor.

